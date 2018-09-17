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Terror Attacks Causing French to Shift Views on Firearms
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25 views • September 17, 2018
"After French authorities identified 78 terror attacks in their country between October 2013 and March 2018 alone, it appears the nation's view on firearms is shifting slightly." —Dana Loesch
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