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Meet Dutch PM Pieter Omtzigt, the only one that goes for truth
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388 views • September 17, 2018
In the 150-seat Dutch parliament there is only one representative that wants the truth. In this video we describe what happens to a politician like that in a country that is ruled by child traffickers.
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