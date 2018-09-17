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Reparation Compilation: Carlson, Savage, Dice
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19 views • September 17, 2018
Tucker Carlson talks to a young black woman who says all blacks
should have free college. Michael Savage debates callers on
black reparations. Mark Dice on Starbucks giving blacks free coffee
as reparations.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
C 2018 Fox News
C Savage Nation
C 2018 Mark Dice
should have free college. Michael Savage debates callers on
black reparations. Mark Dice on Starbucks giving blacks free coffee
as reparations.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
C 2018 Fox News
C Savage Nation
C 2018 Mark Dice
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