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2018 Fobian World Reunion Opening Session one 1.1 "Why Gather? "
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73 views • September 17, 2018
2018 First Fobian World reunion held in Pahrump Nevada. This is the opening session meet 1.1. Why should we meet as family members. 4 minute video. Narrated by Elmer Fobian Jr
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