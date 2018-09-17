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Full Sunday Show: Biden Blows His Feet Off!! Cortez Jumps Off Of A Cliff!! And More!!
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850 views • September 17, 2018
On today’s show, we’ll talk about the Trump administration’s response to the storm and the latest developments with the Swamp’s plan to overthrow the president before 2020, so tune in!
https://www.infowars.com/biden-hints-at-taking-on-trump-we-want-to-pick-a-fight-with-bullies/
https://www.infowars.com/joe-biden-refers-to-trump-supporters-as-dregs-of-society/
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https://www.infowars.com/biden-hints-at-taking-on-trump-we-want-to-pick-a-fight-with-bullies/
https://www.infowars.com/joe-biden-refers-to-trump-supporters-as-dregs-of-society/
Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
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