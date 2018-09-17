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World Fusion - Sam*sArA*Band - Blue Africa
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6 views • September 17, 2018
Anello "Lalloji" Capuano, Angelo Berardi and Bobby Singh met in Ubud, Bali and after only one informal rehearsal decided to have a recording session just one day before Bobby would leave for India. Three songs were selected and Blue Africa, an African music inspired composition by Anello, was the last one to be recorded. Apart from the theme which had a run-through, the rest of the take is entirely improvised.
[email protected]
www.anello-capuano.com/
http://anellocapuano.bandcamp.com/
[email protected]
www.anello-capuano.com/
http://anellocapuano.bandcamp.com/
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