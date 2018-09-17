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Roger Stone Issues A Clarification And Apology To Donald Trump Jr.
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1756 views • September 17, 2018
I reported last week, incorrectly, that Don Jr. was in the crosshairs of Mueller. I am here tonight to correct myself, and the record. That is not true at this time. https://www.infowars.com/trump-jr-presidents-trusted-circle-much-smaller-after-nyt-op-ed/
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