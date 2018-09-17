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Roger Stone: Matt Drudge Was Right… Trump To Lose 60 Seats Unless De-Classification Of FISA Documents
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1165 views • September 17, 2018
Conservative news giant Matt Drudge on Friday made a somber prediction about Republicans’ chances in the November midterm elections, predicting President Donald Trump will see his party lose 60 seats in the House of Representatives.
https://www.infowars.com/matt-drudge-warns-of-midterm-bloodbath-trump-to-lose-60-seats-in-the-house-like-obama-did/
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https://www.infowars.com/matt-drudge-warns-of-midterm-bloodbath-trump-to-lose-60-seats-in-the-house-like-obama-did/
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