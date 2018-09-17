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The Best TRUMP CAN'T WIN Compilation!
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102 views • September 17, 2018
This is by a guy called Red Dead (his first name is Brice)! n Great job, and he remarked in the beginning that some part of this presentation had already been erased!
Archiving!
☑️ Chris, husband of @dawn8_dawn, is raising money to pay his share of a heart & lung transplant.
☑️ The most important thing you can do is PRAY!
☑️ Please donate if you can
https://www.gofundme.com/kuf23298
Archiving!
☑️ Chris, husband of @dawn8_dawn, is raising money to pay his share of a heart & lung transplant.
☑️ The most important thing you can do is PRAY!
☑️ Please donate if you can
https://www.gofundme.com/kuf23298
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