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IDEOLOGY ... 2015 ... Brian Gerrish - Common Purpose, The Killing Regime
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20 views • September 17, 2018
Brian Gerrish's UK Column daily online news show is becoming increasingly influential, as evidenced by the number of Emails and telephone calls received from mainstream outlets requesting additional information on issues such as 'Common Purpose' influence and State Sponsored 'Kidnapping'. Brian shares his thoughts regarding the significance of the rapidly increasing realisation amongst the British public that 'something ain't right!'
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