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VIDEO: Alex Jones Destroys Biden’s Claim That ‘Trump Supporters Are The Dregs Of Society’
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2572 views • September 17, 2018
“Forces of intolerance” and the “dregs of society,” Biden said, “remain determined to undermine and roll back the progress you have all made. This time, they, not you, have an ally in the White House.”
https://www.infowars.com/biden-hints-at-taking-on-trump-we-want-to-pick-a-fight-with-bullies/
https://www.infowars.com/joe-biden-refers-to-trump-supporters-as-dregs-of-society/
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https://www.infowars.com/biden-hints-at-taking-on-trump-we-want-to-pick-a-fight-with-bullies/
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