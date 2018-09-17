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911 Coincidences, Yeah Right!
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114 views • September 17, 2018
No steel building had collapsed in the passed 100 years due to fire except 3.
All 3 were leased by the same man, fell in exactly the same way and did it on the same day.
All 3 were leased by the same man, fell in exactly the same way and did it on the same day.
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