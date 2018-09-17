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Women destroy civilizations, Black Pigeon Speaks
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82 views • September 17, 2018
Backup of a classic early video by Black Pigeon Speaks. It's been quasi-banned by GoolagTube, put behind a walls one must leap to see it. As Big Tech clamps down further on free speech, they're bound to ban it outright.
These facts about the role of women are troubling facts to digest. But consider that every country that gave women the vote....became a welfare state within a few years. Women are made to follow and support. Men are born to lead.
These facts about the role of women are troubling facts to digest. But consider that every country that gave women the vote....became a welfare state within a few years. Women are made to follow and support. Men are born to lead.
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