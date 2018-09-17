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Suffering From Dementia, Biden Jumps The Shark
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1594 views • September 17, 2018
Former Vice President Joe Biden and former second lady Jill Biden took swipes at President Trump while speaking at the Human Rights Campaign annual dinner Saturday night.
https://www.infowars.com/biden-hints-at-taking-on-trump-we-want-to-pick-a-fight-with-bullies/
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https://www.infowars.com/biden-hints-at-taking-on-trump-we-want-to-pick-a-fight-with-bullies/
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