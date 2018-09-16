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Debunking Obama's Speech Trashing Trump
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6 views • September 16, 2018
Obama tells a plethora of lies in his speech where he tried to take credit for our great economy and the job growth that happened after Trump became the President of the United States of America. Also, visit my website tonypiastowski.my90forlife.com for organic nutrient dense drinks. Join for free as a preferred customer to get 30% off store wide!
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