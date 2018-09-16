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More voices are coming forward, bypass mainstream media - Be Heard!
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48 views • September 16, 2018
Where do you stand? When do you take a stand? What do the experts say when they take the Stand? “How To End The Autism Epidemic.” Answers these questions Author J. B. Handley #EndAutismNow #AutismEpidemic @Amazon @barnesandnoble EndAutismNowdotinfo @KristinCav
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