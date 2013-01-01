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Infowars Nightly News Tuesday January 1 2013 Full Length
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13 views • September 16, 2018
Tuesday January 1st 2013 Jakari Jackson hosts the show tonight. Mike Adams reveals his 20 dark predictions for 2013. Jakari Jackson covers: Democrats Crank Up Death Panel Talk. Following Obama Win Top 10 Events that Prove Obama Planned Gun Control Long Before Newtown Tragedy. 'Black Box' or 'Spy Box'? US regulators want to make car data recorders mandatory. Feds to Mandate Black Box on all New Cars It's back...
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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