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Collisions Book Trailer
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1 view • September 16, 2018
The story within the Rayloriaverse continues with Laura Mancini, a troubled middle aged woman whose history goes back to the the Lunarian Society's first civil war. Years later, the society she and her fellow compatriots once saved from the jaws of defeat now see the lady as an outcast. In her mind, the war still continues.
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