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PhysGeog ... 2017 ... SCIENTISTS CAPTURE FIRMAMENT ON VIDEO EXPLAINED
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152 views • September 16, 2018
FAIR USE CITED. Many of you have asked questions about the firmament footage we released a couple of weeks ago and wanted to know what it was you were seeing. You may not be able to view the footage now as I was informed by Youtube that the video would be blocked in the US because the segments that contained this footage were owned by PBS.
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