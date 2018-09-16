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HUOrigins ... 11,000BC ... The Impossible Kailash temple in Ellora
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33 views • September 16, 2018
My Annunaki Source says, this Temple was built by their genetically-engineered gold-miners who had become telepathic and received instructions from Higher Minds, to do this, right after the Flood when all gold-mining had been suspended. ... The Kailash (IAST: Kailasa) or Kailasanatha temple (Kailasanatha) is one of the largest rock-cut ancient Hindu temples located in Ellora, Maharashtra, India.
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