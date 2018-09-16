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Gentile means NATION NOT NON-JEW
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33 views • September 16, 2018
The word Gentile means nation in Hebrew and Greek.
In Greek it is from the word ETHNOS where the word ethnic comes from. it means a people or nation.
Gentiles could easily be divorced (Jeremiah 3:8) Israel.
In Greek it is from the word ETHNOS where the word ethnic comes from. it means a people or nation.
Gentiles could easily be divorced (Jeremiah 3:8) Israel.
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