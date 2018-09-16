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Satanic Seed line Comparet
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43 views • September 16, 2018
1 John 3:12 - Not as Cain, who was of OF (not like or similar to) OF that wicked one, and slew his brother. And wherefore slew he him? Because his own works were evil, and his brother's righteous.
so if Cain was fathered by Adam, that means Adam is the wicked one, not satan.
Cakes are made OF Flour, sugar, eggs, ......
so if Cain was fathered by Adam, that means Adam is the wicked one, not satan.
Cakes are made OF Flour, sugar, eggs, ......
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