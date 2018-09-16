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Heart of the Pauline Epistles - #3, Oral Traditions
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6 views • September 16, 2018
09/16/18-Teaching-(Sunday School)
The Church is Jew and Gentile Equally.Israel is Blinded as a Corporate Body. Because of Jewish Oral Traditions, They Preferred Their Interpretations to the Plain Sense of the Scriptures. "Special Knowledge" is Used as a Method Introducing Heresy. Paul Warns Galatians Not to be "Foolish" in the Same Way. Bible: Acts 28:23-28
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
The Church is Jew and Gentile Equally.Israel is Blinded as a Corporate Body. Because of Jewish Oral Traditions, They Preferred Their Interpretations to the Plain Sense of the Scriptures. "Special Knowledge" is Used as a Method Introducing Heresy. Paul Warns Galatians Not to be "Foolish" in the Same Way. Bible: Acts 28:23-28
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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