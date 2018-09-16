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✅ Blessing Food & Water ✅
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20 views • September 16, 2018
It's always good to be thankful and put your own good energy into your food or water it tastes so much better.
Thank you Masaru Emoto for giving me the inspiration to make this video and to Hiro Emoto for carrying on the work.
🔑Healings:
http://www.luciddreamingtea.com/distant-healing/
http://www.luciddreamingtea.com/product/1-x-distant-healing/
http://www.luciddreamingtea.com/product/2-x-distant-healings/
http://www.luciddreamingtea.com/product/4-x-distant-healing-video-conference/
Thank you Masaru Emoto for giving me the inspiration to make this video and to Hiro Emoto for carrying on the work.
🔑Healings:
http://www.luciddreamingtea.com/distant-healing/
http://www.luciddreamingtea.com/product/1-x-distant-healing/
http://www.luciddreamingtea.com/product/2-x-distant-healings/
http://www.luciddreamingtea.com/product/4-x-distant-healing-video-conference/
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