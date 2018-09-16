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✅ Solar Gazing heal your pineal gland ✅
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74 views • September 16, 2018
It's important that when you start off looking at the sun that you only do it when its early sunrise or late sunset. Make sure you have no contacts or normal prescription sunglasses on, otherwise you can hurt your eyes so if you start feeling any pain stop and come back for tomorrow's sunset.
🔑Healings:
http://www.luciddreamingtea.com/distant-healing/
🔑Healings:
http://www.luciddreamingtea.com/distant-healing/
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