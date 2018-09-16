Solar Observatory Disclosure from Prime Creator, Channeling in Sedona, Part 84

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Join The Creation Temple® today at - https://www.creationtemple.com
Schedule a Private Channeling Session at - http://www.susiebeiler.com/channeling
Attend our Retreat at - https://www.creationtemple.com/retreat
Sign up for Susie’s -Email Newsletters at - https://www.susiebeiler.com
or at
https://creationtemple.com/ascension-templates/