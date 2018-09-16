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911 Hijackers Are Still Alive
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The NIST report debunked by Underwriters Laboratory, Military grade thurmate/thermite discovered in the dust of the fallen towers, 5 of the presumed dead hijackers still living in Saudi Arabia and much more.
The lies and disinformation we were deceived into believing are debunked in this documentary provided by the French, English and U.S. experts.
The lies and disinformation we were deceived into believing are debunked in this documentary provided by the French, English and U.S. experts.
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