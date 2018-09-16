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Camptown Races on an UNMAINTAINED Vose and Sons Piano
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18 views • September 16, 2018
Playing on Out of Tune Pianos in order to create before and after videos created another problem. Song Choice. Classical pieces or Jazz pieces don't seem to work very well. So i thought of trying Saloon Type pieces. This is my first "Saloon " piece. Camptown Races by Stephen Foster.
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