Infowars Archives - Alex Jones with David Icke on the Bush Banker Bailout & much more -10-06-2008

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This is Alex's first in depth interview with David Icke, & boy, is it a "Duesey." They start out blasting away at the just passed Bush Banker Bailout then from there the sky's the limit. This show is one of a few where Alex keeps the internet cameras rolling during breaks so the continuity is pretty seamless. It also has a 20 minute overdrive segment where Alex and Ted Anderson pick apart the Bailout with in depth analysis complete with visual aids, And finally, Alex debuts his very first youtube video.