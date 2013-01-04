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Infowars Nightly News Friday January 4 2013 Full Length
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4 views • September 16, 2018
Friday January 4th 2013 Darrin Mcbreen hosts the show tonight. Alex Jones speaks with Antivirus software creator John McAfee about his current status regarding his involvement in a murder investigation in Belize. Darrin Mcbreen covers: DHS Buys even More Ammo. Obama's Crass Photo Op. Light Bulb Ban. Hammers have killed more people than rifles.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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