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Near-Death Experiences, Karma and Reincarnation
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132 views • September 16, 2018
Another fascinating phenomenon closely related to the OBE is the NDE or Near-Death Experience. The NDE is essentially the ultimate OBE occurring at the moment of physical death. Throughout history people who have died and later been resuscitated report the same story of consciousness leaving their physical body, entering a realm of love and light, meeting angelic beings, and watching their entire lives flash before their eyes... https://ericdubay.wordpress.com/category/death-and-afterlife/
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