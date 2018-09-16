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Kay Griggs, Former Marine Colonel's Wife Reveals The Evil Underbelly Of Military And Government - 1998 Full Interview
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197 views • September 16, 2018
This is an incredible story that I cannot do justice; please begin with http://whale.to/b/griggs.html, and you most likely will continue to research this stranger than fiction account.
One term to remember: Cherry Marines
Here's a newer URL: https://gumshoenews.com/2017/02/17/kay-griggs-and-the-anal-theory-of-power/
One term to remember: Cherry Marines
Here's a newer URL: https://gumshoenews.com/2017/02/17/kay-griggs-and-the-anal-theory-of-power/
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