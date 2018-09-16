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The Targeted Individual vs Everyone Else
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60 views • September 16, 2018
My TI experiences began over three decades ago when my mother dated a man from 1986 to 1987 who was a sexual predator, psychopath and career criminal who liked to personate peace and public officers. Apparently they split when the boyfriend she was dating proposed to marry her and refused the offer. Which is when her life started on the downward spiral to a complete mental breakdown in 1992 because of the constant harassment, drugging and heckling.
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