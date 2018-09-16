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Why These Deradicalization/Decriminalization Programs Never Work
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Because Too Much Overlap Creates More Problems For The Guy In The Middle Who Isn't Radicalized Or Criminalized and Makes The Choice Not To Be One Based On His or Her Moral Compass. But That Can Be Seen By Others As The Wrong Way Which Creates Doubt and That Doubt Leads To Radicalism and Criminalization In The End. It Fails Like Socialism, Like Communism, Like The Left, Like Marxism and So On and So Forth.
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