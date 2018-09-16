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No Such Thing As Wrong Place, Wrong Time
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3 views • September 16, 2018
In my worldview there is no such thing as wrong place, wrong time that's a petty attempt at victim blaming and shifting the blame. Where no blame exists however white security professionals on the political left Will always try to appease the perpetrator to win over there approval so they can socially exploit them to create more criminals to rack up more quotas to get there bonuses and promotions.
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