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Invisible Structures Appear Between The Line Of Light & Darkness
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75 views • September 16, 2018
Bruce Sees all
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrBrucy666
Published on Sep 13, 2018
Intro Music Kevin Macleod goto Incompetech.com for entire collection. https://youtu.be/3mruTnZ_wk4. check out Kerry Cassidy Youtube Channel Project Camelot
Thanks for Subscribing everyone....UFO's On The Moon... Invisible cities appearing before our eyes in the line of light and darkness. Revealing to us the very real surface of the Southern Highlands on the moon
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrBrucy666
Published on Sep 13, 2018
Intro Music Kevin Macleod goto Incompetech.com for entire collection. https://youtu.be/3mruTnZ_wk4. check out Kerry Cassidy Youtube Channel Project Camelot
Thanks for Subscribing everyone....UFO's On The Moon... Invisible cities appearing before our eyes in the line of light and darkness. Revealing to us the very real surface of the Southern Highlands on the moon
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
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