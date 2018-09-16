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How Should We Then Live? - Episode 1
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14 views • September 16, 2018
Episode 1: The Roman Age
Francis Schaeffer takes viewers through a tour de force in this classic program chronicling the Christian response to implications of the faith. This series challenges Christians to live out their faith in their times like those understanding these truths from the time of Christ onward. For the believer these 10 part broadcast is indispensable.
Francis Schaeffer takes viewers through a tour de force in this classic program chronicling the Christian response to implications of the faith. This series challenges Christians to live out their faith in their times like those understanding these truths from the time of Christ onward. For the believer these 10 part broadcast is indispensable.
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