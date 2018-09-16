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The REAL Reason For Solar Observatory Shutdown?..
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4673 views • September 16, 2018
secureteam10
https://www.youtube.com/user/secureteam10
Published on Sep 13, 2018
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https://www.youtube.com/user/secureteam10
Published on Sep 13, 2018
For as little as 1$ monthly, become a Patron & support our strange little channel: https://www.patreon.com/TheSecureteam
Secureteam is your source for reporting the best in new UFO sighting news, and the strange activity happening on and off of our planet. Email me YOUR footage and help us continue the good search for disclosure!
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