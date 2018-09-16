© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Police Officer Exposes The Government Crime Statistics Data YOU MUSE SEE THIS BEFORE THEY DELETE THIS FOOTAGE!!!!!!
Follow
0
Share
Report
132 views • September 16, 2018
in this clip a police officer exposes crime statistics data and tells the truth about how the u.s. government communicates with department
much respect to this man for telling the truth about WHAT THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW for those who believe everything you hear, this might be a hard pill to shallow. just goes to show you whats really going on in your neighborhood
much respect to this man for telling the truth about WHAT THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW for those who believe everything you hear, this might be a hard pill to shallow. just goes to show you whats really going on in your neighborhood
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.