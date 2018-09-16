© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunspot = GHOST TOWN.. Something's Not Right
Follow
0
Share
Report
67 views • September 16, 2018
secureteam10
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4F3j3ed_To-M3H2YLLD5vw
Published on Sep 14, 2018
https://www.patreon.com/TheSecureteam
Drone footage: https://bit.ly/2xc4zi6
➨E-mail me your ideas & footage: [email protected]
➨Secureteam Shirts! http://secureteam.spreadshirt.com
➨Twitter: https://twitter.com/SecureTeam10
➨Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Secureteam10
Send mail to:
Secureteam
1712 11th St.
Portsmouth, OH 45662
Box 372
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4F3j3ed_To-M3H2YLLD5vw
Published on Sep 14, 2018
https://www.patreon.com/TheSecureteam
Drone footage: https://bit.ly/2xc4zi6
➨E-mail me your ideas & footage: [email protected]
➨Secureteam Shirts! http://secureteam.spreadshirt.com
➨Twitter: https://twitter.com/SecureTeam10
➨Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Secureteam10
Send mail to:
Secureteam
1712 11th St.
Portsmouth, OH 45662
Box 372
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.