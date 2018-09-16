© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JESUS CHRIST - THE SUN BRINGS DANGER TO EARTH
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • September 16, 2018
MESSAGE FROM OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST
TO HIS BELOVED DAUGHTER LUZ DE MARIA
SEPTEMBER 12, 2018
My beloved People:
MY LOVE IS UNFATHOMABLE ...
AND A GLANCE OF REPENTANCE ON YOUR PART MOVES MY HEART.
MORE
https://www.revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
A massive Coronal Hole on our Sun is now facing Earth
http://www.thebigwobble.org/
TO HIS BELOVED DAUGHTER LUZ DE MARIA
SEPTEMBER 12, 2018
My beloved People:
MY LOVE IS UNFATHOMABLE ...
AND A GLANCE OF REPENTANCE ON YOUR PART MOVES MY HEART.
MORE
https://www.revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
A massive Coronal Hole on our Sun is now facing Earth
http://www.thebigwobble.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.