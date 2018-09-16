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Adam was the first white man - Bertrand Comparet
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89 views • September 16, 2018
Read Ezekiel 31 - was Adam the first human on earth?
Bertrand Comparet was a Christian identity preacher. He taught the Bible in regards to prophesy and history. When they can not refute you with facts and truth, they call you names.
Wickedpedia says: Christian Identity is a racist, anti-Semitic, and white supremacist interpretation of Christianity.
Bertrand Comparet was a Christian identity preacher. He taught the Bible in regards to prophesy and history. When they can not refute you with facts and truth, they call you names.
Wickedpedia says: Christian Identity is a racist, anti-Semitic, and white supremacist interpretation of Christianity.
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