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Minecraft - SetUp Tutorial Big Doors Spigot Plugin Created by pim16aap2 Testing
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217 views • September 15, 2018
Alpha Plugin in Devlopement. The fence in the Portcullis normally works i think but something in my server bothers it. This is a basic setup for 1.13.1 Alpha Version 0.1.6
Minecraft - Tutorial Big Doors Spigot Plugin Created by pim16aap2 Testing
Plugin Link:
https://www.spigotmc.org/resources/big-doors.58669
Minecraft - Tutorial Big Doors Spigot Plugin Created by pim16aap2 Testing
Plugin Link:
https://www.spigotmc.org/resources/big-doors.58669
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