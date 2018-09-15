© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IDEOLOGY ... 2018 ... Q-Me-In Episode 7 - McCain Funeral - Deep State - Satellites Down - Gitmo
Follow
0
Share
Report
27 views • September 15, 2018
60,000 Qanons reflect on Senator McCain’s funeral – followed by a meeting of Deep State politicians – while “Q” reports that Seven CIA super-computers and numerous spy satellites have been taken off-line. Guantanamo gets an upgrade, plus a preparedness message as the battle between Dark and Light continues.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.