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Barefoot Blurb - September 14, 2018
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3 views • September 15, 2018
Calling Brazil! No, not Donna Brazile -- she's the nut who ran the DNC and who may or may not have been in and around the hospital where Seth Rich was laying before he met the bitter end. Her phone records however, are assuredly much more interesting than Donald Trump's tax returns, (especially with all of the money he's putting into other people's pockets today).
https://barefootcavalry.com/2018/09/15/barefoot-blurb-september-15-2018/
https://barefootcavalry.com/2018/09/15/barefoot-blurb-september-15-2018/
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