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G-Men Shut Down Sunspot SolarObservatory Without Explanation: UFO? Solar Apocalypse? Chinese Spying?
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629 views • September 15, 2018
WildNews.us – Without giving a reason, on Sep. 6, 2018 FBI and other unnamed US agencies closed down the New Mexico-based Sunspot Solar Observatory and evacuated the surrounding geography. The lack of an official explanation had sent the Internet ablaze with speculations. All theories imply government conspiracy to hid true facts --
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