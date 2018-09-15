© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAKE NEWS HURRICANE DEATH TOLL
Follow
0
Share
Report
29 views • September 15, 2018
Various News Sources say 3000 Deaths from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, Trump says that they are fake news. What is the real story? Really messed up in this country when everyone is lying, do we have to vet everything we here from now on. Well I already do, but most people are just trying to keep up with what it takes to survive and don't have the time too. Here is a clip that explains it a little better.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.