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Iconoclast: Where are all the Gay people in the Bible??
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14 views • September 15, 2018
Gay people are in the Bible IF you can read from an ancient eastern cultural perspective.
OT: qadash [Strong's #06945] translated as sodomite" is mistranslated, and should be translated as 'male cult prostitute' or 'pimp.' Refs: Deuteronomy 23:17; 1 Kings 14:24; 1 Kings 15:12; 1 Kings 22:46; 2 Kings 23:7
NT: arsenokoites [Strong's #733] translated as homosexual should also be translated as 'male cult prostitute' or 'pimp.' Refs: I Corinthians 6:9; I Timothy 1:9&10
OT: qadash [Strong's #06945] translated as sodomite" is mistranslated, and should be translated as 'male cult prostitute' or 'pimp.' Refs: Deuteronomy 23:17; 1 Kings 14:24; 1 Kings 15:12; 1 Kings 22:46; 2 Kings 23:7
NT: arsenokoites [Strong's #733] translated as homosexual should also be translated as 'male cult prostitute' or 'pimp.' Refs: I Corinthians 6:9; I Timothy 1:9&10
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