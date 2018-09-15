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Ron Wyatt Amazing Discoveries
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211 views • September 15, 2018
Ron Wyatt shares video footage of his amazing discoveries such as Sodom and Gomorrah where millions of surviving brimstone still exist, Noah's ark, the ark of the covenant and chariots strewn along the bottom of the Sea of Aqaba, a branch of the Red Sea, where the Red Sea crossing took place
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