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Why Democrats Are Desperate For The Black Vote
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3773 views • September 15, 2018
Millie Weaver scouts out an Obama rally in East Cleveland, Ohio to get an idea of how the Democrats are going to perform in the midterms. Upon observation Weaver finds the rally demographic turnout was predominantly white middle class attendees that don't appear to be East Cleveland residents.
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